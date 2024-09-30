Chicago-based leader of international drug ring receives sentence
CHICAGO - The head of the Chicago operations for an international drug trafficking ring received his sentence last week.
Antonio Carrazco-Martinez, 43, managed the Chicago side of a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization allegedly led by Pablo Anibal Vazquez-Duante.
Between 2016 and 2017, Carrazco-Martinez worked with other members of the group to move large quantities of cocaine and heroin from Mexico into the Chicago area. Carrazco-Martinez oversaw receiving the drugs, maintaining a stash house, distributing narcotics to local customers, and getting the drug proceeds back to Mexico.
Last year, a federal jury in Chicago found him guilty of drug trafficking charges. On September 26, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Carrazco-Martinez was one of nine people convicted as part of the investigation. Authorities say three others, including Vazquez-Duarte, are fugitives believed to be living in Mexico.