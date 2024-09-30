Chicago-based leader of international drug ring receives sentence

The Brief Antonio Carrazco-Martinez sentenced to 16 years for his role in an international drug trafficking ring. He helped manage the group's operations, receiving drugs from Mexico and distributing them in Chicago. Three others, including the alleged head of the organization, remain fugitives in Mexico.



The head of the Chicago operations for an international drug trafficking ring received his sentence last week.

Antonio Carrazco-Martinez, 43, managed the Chicago side of a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization allegedly led by Pablo Anibal Vazquez-Duante.

Between 2016 and 2017, Carrazco-Martinez worked with other members of the group to move large quantities of cocaine and heroin from Mexico into the Chicago area. Carrazco-Martinez oversaw receiving the drugs, maintaining a stash house, distributing narcotics to local customers, and getting the drug proceeds back to Mexico.

Last year, a federal jury in Chicago found him guilty of drug trafficking charges. On September 26, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Carrazco-Martinez was one of nine people convicted as part of the investigation. Authorities say three others, including Vazquez-Duarte, are fugitives believed to be living in Mexico.