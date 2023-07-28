Chicago man charged in Lincoln Park sexual assault

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection to a sexual assault in Lincoln Park earlier this month.

Reggie Brown, 31, was arrested on Wednesday after he was identified as the suspect who assaulted a 28-year-old woman on July 8.

Brown allegedly followed the victim into a residential vestibule in the 1900 block of North Sheffield Avenue before sexually assaulting and unlawfully restraining her.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m.

Brown was charged with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault along with unlawful restraint and aggravated robbery with a firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.