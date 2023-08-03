Crowds descend upon Chicago as Lollapalooza kicks off in Grant Park

Lollapalooza got underway Thursday in Grant Park, with the music festival bringing massive crowds downtown, all excited to catch some major acts.

With nine stages and more than 170 bands from around the globe, Lollapalooza is once again making a splash as one of Chicago’s summer staples.

As soon as the gates opened at 11 a.m., fans sprinted across the festival grounds, some lining up hours in advance to see their favorite artists take the stage.

Thursday night’s headliners will be Karol G, The Rose, Diplo, and Billie Eilish.

The four-day mega music festival runs through Sunday, and up to 100,000 fans are expected each day.

"I’m going all four days, and my plan is to see two of my top artists, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey," said Michael Schwamb, concertgoer.

"You can really tell everyone’s personality coming out in their outfits. I love it," said Marley Hennessy.

"It’s a perfect venue. You’ve got the bigger stages and the more intimate stages," Kristen Thompson.

Kendrick Lamar is one of Friday’s headliners, Odesza on Saturday, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sunday.

For everything you need to know about Lollapalooza, we have a full festival guide on our website.