Push for lower speed limit in Chicago falls short

The Brief The Chicago City Council has rejected an effort to lower the citywide speed limit to 25 mph. Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st Ward) had pushed for the change to reduce fatal crashes. A traffic study showed high speeds were a factor in 68% of fatal crashes in 2023.



The Chicago City Council has rejected a proposal to lower the citywide speed limit to 25 mph.

Ald. Daniel La Spata had argued the change would make city streets safer and reduce fatal car crashes, but the effort failed to gain enough support from fellow aldermen.

What we know:

La Spata’s proposed ordinance was originally approved in committee last October but never received full council approval as members focused on the 2025 budget.

After delaying a vote in January due to concerns raised by colleagues, La Spata brought the matter back for consideration on Wednesday, only to see it fail.

The alderman cited a recent study from the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) showing that a pedestrian hit by a car traveling 30 mph is twice as likely to be killed compared to being hit at 25 mph.

The study also found that high speeds were a factor in 68% of fatal crashes in 2023, with 136 total traffic fatalities recorded.

CDOT noted that other major cities have reduced speed limits, leading to improved driver behavior and fewer crash injuries.

Despite all this, opposition from some City Council members prevented the measure from advancing.

What's next:

It's unclear if La Spata will seek alternative measures to improve street safety.