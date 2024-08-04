Lurie Children’s hosts ‘Luriepalooza’ for young patients during Lollapalooza weekend

As music fans flocked to Grant Park for Lollapalooza, young patients at Lurie Children’s Hospital were treated to their own festival-inspired event, "Luriepalooza," presented by Vivid Seats.

Timed with Chicago’s exciting weekend of music, Luriepalooza offered hospital patients a chance to experience the magic of festival season. The event featured live music, colorful crafts, bracelet-making, festival hairstyles, tie-dye, face painting, and plenty of Luriepalooza swag.

For patients unable to attend the festivities in person, Lurie Children’s and Vivid Seats provided bedside festival-themed activity packs. The hospital also offered an interactive Lollapalooza-themed trivia game on Lurie Children’s Skylight TV, the hospital's closed-circuit interactive television station.

Luriepalooza coincided with Lollapalooza, one of Chicago's largest music festivals, which took place in Grant Park over the weekend.