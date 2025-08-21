$100K reward offered in Chicago mail theft investigation

The Brief The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 for information on a suspect in multiple mail thefts in Chicago's West Loop and Fulton Market. The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, with a stocky build and dreadlocks.



Federal authorities are offering a six-figure reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of stealing mail in two Chicago neighborhoods.

What we know:

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the suspect is connected to multiple thefts from residential buildings in the West Loop and Fulton Market.

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.

Mail theft suspect | USPIS

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 30s, with apparent dreadlocks, a dark complexion, stocky build, and standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10. Authorities say he sometimes appears with another Black man in his late 20s, about 5-foot-7, also with a stocky build and dark complexion.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement," referencing Case No. 4315597. All tips will remain confidential.

Officials stressed that members of the public should not try to apprehend the suspect themselves.