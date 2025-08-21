$100K reward offered in Chicago mail theft investigation
CHICAGO - Federal authorities are offering a six-figure reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of stealing mail in two Chicago neighborhoods.
What we know:
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the suspect is connected to multiple thefts from residential buildings in the West Loop and Fulton Market.
A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.
Mail theft suspect | USPIS
The suspect is described as a Black male in his 30s, with apparent dreadlocks, a dark complexion, stocky build, and standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10. Authorities say he sometimes appears with another Black man in his late 20s, about 5-foot-7, also with a stocky build and dark complexion.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement," referencing Case No. 4315597. All tips will remain confidential.
Officials stressed that members of the public should not try to apprehend the suspect themselves.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the United States Postal Inspection Service.