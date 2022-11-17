Chicago makes 2,000 vacant lots available for private purchase — what to know

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that 2,000 vacant city lots are now for sale.

The land can be bought through the ChiBlockBuilder. The initiative is to "put vacant land to productive use in a community-driven way," said Mayor Lightfoot.

The land is for sale for specific uses, such as side yards for adjacent neighbors, community open spaces like gardens or plazas, housing developments, and commercial developments.

"Vacant land presents an opportunity for our residents and businesses to create the change they want to see in their communities," Lightfoot said.

Applications to buy lots will be accepted through February 3, 2023. Priority consideration will be given to adjacent property owners and applicants proposing to build new housing or other improvements that benefit the neighborhood.

The 2,000 lots are among 10,000 owned by the city. Most of the land was acquired through foreclosures and demolition liens that go back as far at the 1950s.

Almost 90% of the lots available for purchase are located in areas participating in Mayor Lightfoot's INVEST South/West program.

