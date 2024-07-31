Chicago man, 19, charged with carjacking in Park Manor

article

A 19-year-old man was charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Walter Jones was allegedly part of a group who carjacked a 48-year-old man at gunpoint on July 14 in the 7100 block of South State Street, according to police.

He was arrested Tuesday by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. Jones was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Jones has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.