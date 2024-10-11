Chicago man, 21, arrested for murder in Joliet shooting: police

article

The Brief Kendrick Pullen, 21, was arrested for first-degree murder in connection with an October 5 shooting in Joliet. The victim, Everett Cole, 42, died after being found with multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.



A 21-year-old Chicago man was arrested Friday in connection with a recent deadly shooting in Joliet.

Kendrick Pullen was taken to the Will County Jail on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Joliet police.

His charges stem from a deadly shooting that occurred Oct. 5 in the 800 block of Wenberg Street. A 42-year-old man, identified as Everett Cole, was found near the front door of a home in the area with multiple gunshot wounds.

Cole was taken to Silver Cross Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police said they were quickly able to identify Pullen as a suspect in the shooting and found him in a vehicle that was stopped on Oct. 9. A short time later, he was taken to Joliet Police Department for questioning.

On Friday, detectives got an arrest warrant for Pullen and took him into custody. A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.