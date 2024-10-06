Joliet police investigate deadly shooting

Joliet police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside a home Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Wenberg Street at approximately 3:49 p.m.

A 42-year-old man was found shot multiple times near the front door of a residence in the area. The victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives searched the area and found spent shell casings. No other injuries were reported, and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the shooting was asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815) 724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734. Anonymous tips can be made online.