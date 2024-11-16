Chicago man, 22, charged with murder in August drive-by shooting: police

The Brief Humza Raja, 22, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with first-degree murder in connection with an August drive-by shooting. Raja allegedly approached a 28-year-old man in a car and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding him on Aug. 25 in the 400 block of W. Cermak Road. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital but died shortly after the shooting. Raja is scheduled for a detention hearing on Nov. 17.



A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in August, police said.

Humza Raja was arrested Nov. 14 in the 5100 block of N. Catalpa, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Humza Raja, 22.

He is accused of fatally shooting a 28-year-old man in the 400 block of W. Cermak Road on Aug. 25. Police said Raja approached the victim in a car and fired multiple shots.

The victim was struck several times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but died shortly afterward, police said.

His identity has not been released.

Raja is due in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 17.

