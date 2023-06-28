Chicago man to run 7 marathons in 7 days to support environmental youth organization

A Chicago man is "going the extra mile" – and then some – to help combat climate change.

Kenny Moll plans to run seven marathons in seven days, totaling more than 183 miles, to help support an environmental youth organization.

"Kinda trying to create that cultural shift among people to keep climate change in mind and make a difference. We're quite literally teetering on the edge of no return, and it's becoming a more important issue every day," said Moll.

Moll is more than halfway to his fundraising goal, which will benefit the Sunrise Movement. He paused his running on Wednesday due to bad air quality but will resume when the air clears.