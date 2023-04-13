Chicago man accused of beating, robbing 87-year-old man

article

A Chicago man is accused of battering and robbing an 87-year-old man in West Englewood earlier this year.

William Green, 23, faces one felony count of aggravated battery and great bodily harm to a person over 60, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of robbery to a person over 60 years of age.

According to police, Green was identified as the offender who battered and robbed an 87-year-old man in the 5800 block of South Ashland on Jan. 30.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.