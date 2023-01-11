Chicago man accused of carjacking woman in Logan Square

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a woman in Logan Square last November.

Charles Plait faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

According to police, Plait was one of the offenders who implied he had a weapon and forcefully took a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman on Nov. 15, 2022, in the 2600 block of North Sawyer.

Plait was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.