Chicago man accused of crashing vehicle after carjacking woman, beating bystander

A Chicago man has been charged with carjacking a woman before crashing the vehicle and beating up and robbing a man who was trying to help him after the crash.

Deshawn Singleton, 30, is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking, one felony count of aggravated battery/strangle, one count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of attempting to disarm a peace officer.

At about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, a 40-year-old woman was inside her parked SUV in the 3500 block of South State Street when Singleton allegedly entered the passenger side of her vehicle, displayed a gun and told her to get out.

The woman complied, and Singleton fled northbound in the vehicle, police said.

He then allegedly crashed the victim's vehicle in the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

At that time, Singleton allegedly battered and robbed a 26-year-old man, who was offering aid to him. He then attempted to carjack a vehicle from a 44-year-old man, but was unsuccessful.

The bystander was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

He then tried to disarm a responding police officer before being placed into custody at 9:18 a.m. that same day.

Singleton was transported to the same hospital in fair condition for injuries sustained in the crash.

No additional information was provided by police.