Man accused of stealing private ambulance in Chicago

The Brief A private ambulance was stolen Monday afternoon in Chicago’s 2700 block of West Foster Avenue. Police say the unoccupied ambulance was later recovered in Northbrook. A male suspect was taken into custody.



A man was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly stealing an unoccupied private ambulance on Chicago’s North Side, according to police.

What we know:

The theft happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Foster Avenue. An unknown suspect took the ambulance from the location before it was later recovered.

Authorities have not released details on how the ambulance was found, but it was discovered in Northbrook.

Police said a male suspect was taken into custody.

What's next:

Chicago police advised the media to contact Northbrook police for further information.