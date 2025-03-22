Chicago man shot, injured 22-year-old woman in West Garfield Park, police say

A Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that injured a 22-year-old woman earlier this week.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of W. West End Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police found the victim inside a home a little after 9 p.m. on March 18 with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police learned the victim and the suspect were in a verbal altercation when the suspect allegedly shot her and fled the scene.

Chenault Williams, 42, was identified as the person who allegedly shot and critically injured the woman, police said.

Chenault Williams (Chicago Police Department)

He was arrested by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Tak Force on Friday.

Williams was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, aggravated misdemeanor assault, and misdemeanor theft.

What's next:

He was expected to appear in court on Sunday.