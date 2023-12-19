Chicago man arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint on city's West Side: police

article

A Chicago man is in custody after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in East Garfield Park last month.

Gary Jamerson, 27, is charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

At about 8:27 p.m. on Nov. 20, Jamerson allegedly took property from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue.

On Monday, members of the vehicular hijacking team arrested Jamerson in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street after identifying him as the suspect in the armed robbery.

He is scheduled to attend a detention hearing on Tuesday.