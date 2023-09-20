Chicago man arrested at the scene after allegedly stabbing another man in South Shore: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of stabbing another man in South Shore Monday afternoon.

Henry Dancy, 66, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

At about 4 p.m. Monday, Dancy allegedly stabbed a 66-year-old man, causing serious injuries, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street.

Police arrested Dancy less than 30 minutes after the stabbing.

He was placed in custody at the scene and charged accordingly.