Chicago man arrested years after DUI crash that critically injured woman

The Brief Rasean Cummins, 28, faces felony charges for a December 2023 crash. Police say he was driving intoxicated and fled after hitting a woman’s car. He was arrested Wednesday and is set for a detention hearing Friday.



A Chicago man accused of critically injuring a woman in a 2023 crash in Humboldt Park while driving under the influence has been arrested.

What we know:

Rasean Cummins, 28, has been charged with two felonies: aggravated DUI and aggravated reckless driving, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Officials said Cummins was driving recklessly while intoxicated on Dec. 9, 2023, in the 3400 block of West Division Street when he struck the vehicle of a 25-year-old woman. Police said he then fled the scene.

Rasean Cummins, 28. (Chicago police)

Cummins was taken into custody Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue in Lawndale, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided an update on the woman’s condition since the crash in 2023.

What's next:

Cummins is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.