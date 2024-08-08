Chicago man arrested in fatal shooting of teen on South Side

article

A 21-year-old Chicago man is behind bars after being accused of shooting and killing a teenager on the city's South Side last August.

Robert Lewis is charged with the following in connection with the deadly Aug. 19, 2023 shooting, according to Chicago Police:

One felony count of first-degree murder One felony count of aggravated UUW/Loaded - No FCCA-FOID One felony count of robbery - armed w/ firearm

He was arrested by CPD on Aug. 7 in the 900 block of W. Addison.

Lewis is accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in the 8700 block of S. Cregier and taking his belongings, according to Chicago police.

He is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday, Aug. 9.