Chicago man arrested in attempted carjacking, robbery and theft spree in Loop, South Loop

A Chicago man is accused of committing several felonies in the Loop and South Loop this month.

Terry Ivory, 24, is charged with one felony count of robbery of a victim who is over 60 years of age, one felony count of aggravated battery to a victim over 60 years of age, two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one felony count of theft of a person (less than $500).

At about 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 2, Ivory allegedly battered and attempted to carjack a 61-year-old man in the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue.

About 20 minutes before that, Ivory also allegedly robbed and attempted to carjack a 69-year-old woman in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The day before, at about 7:16 p.m., police said he participated in a theft in the 200 block of North State Street.

Ivory was arrested Sunday and charged accordingly. His detention hearing is scheduled for Monday.