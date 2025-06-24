Chicago man arrested in shooting at Illinois State University student center, police say

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after a shooting at Illinois State University’s Bone Student Center on April 27. Police say the shooting followed a fight between two groups; one person was injured but is expected to recover. The suspect, who is not affiliated with the university, was arrested after an extensive investigation by ISU police and state authorities.



A Chicago man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at Illinois State University’s Bone Student Center in late April, police said.

What we know:

Emir Thomas, 19, of Chicago, who has no affiliation with the university, was taken into custody in Chicago following an investigation by the Illinois State University Police Department.

He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an April 27 incident when a fight broke out between two groups around 7:40 p.m. inside the student center.

During the altercation, a gun was fired, injuring one person. The injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Thomas fled the scene after the shooting, authorities said.

What they're saying:

University police said they reviewed hours of security footage, collected evidence, interviewed witnesses and worked closely with Illinois State Police and the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office to make the arrest.

"We recognize that waiting for the full results of an investigation can feel uncertain and unsettling. Throughout this process, our community’s safety and well-being have remained our highest priorities. I want to thank our officers, dispatchers, and our law enforcement partners for their diligence, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the safety of our campus community," said ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff.

All events at the student center were canceled the day after the shooting occurred. Further details on the case have not been released.

