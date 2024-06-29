Chicago man arrested for North Side home invasion and stabbing

A Chicago man was charged after breaking into a home on the North Side and stabbing another man.

Devion Deshaun Allen, 25, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was arrested Thursday in the 1900 block of North Seminary Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police. He has been charged with three felonies including attempted first-degree murder, home invasion causing injury, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said Allen was identified as the person who entered a home in the 2000 block of North Clifton Avenue in Sheffield Neighbors and repeatedly stabbed a 25-year-old man. The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

Davion Deshaun Allen, 25. (Chicago Police Department)

Allen was taken into custody by police less than an hour later and charged.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday, police said.

No further information was immediately available.