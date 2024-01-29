Chicago man on electronic monitoring arrested after officers make shocking discovery

A convicted felon who has been free on electronic monitoring awaiting trial on murder and attempted murder charges is now back behind bars after a startling discovery was made inside his Chicago home.

Bertell Johnson had been out on bond since May 2021.

Earlier this month, the Cook County Sheriff's Office says investigators found multiple guns, ammunition, and suspected narcotics inside his Chicago Lawn home after he posted photos on social media of himself carrying a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun modified with a "switch" that turns the weapon fully automatic.

The items discovered during the search, according to the sheriff's office, include:

Assault rifle

Three handguns, including one with a defaced serial number and an auto-switch attached

One high-capacity 50-round drum magazine

An extended 9mm magazine

Two empty 9mm magazines

Nearly 150 live rounds of ammunition of various calibers

16 grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately 300 grams of suspected cannabis

78 suspected oxycodone pills

Approximately $4,000 in cash

"Mr. Johnson was caught with multiple firearms, ammunition, and a drum magazine while on EM for murder," Sheriff Tom Dart said in a statement. "This was an unacceptable risk to the safety of the community, and perfectly illustrates why I have for years argued that individuals charged with violent crimes should not be placed on electronic monitoring."

Johnson, 30, appeared in court on Jan. 20 and was ordered to be held in custody.