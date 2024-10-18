Chicago man arrested for stabbing man after getting off CTA bus: police

The Brief Kemontae Neal, 29, was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred earlier this week. The incident happened Oct. 17 in the first block of W 79th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in good condition. Neal has a detention hearing set for Oct. 19.



A 29-year-old Chicago man is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man following an argument on a CTA bus earlier this week.

Kemontae Neal was arrested on Thursday at 9:37 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street, on one felony charge of aggravated battery and using a deadly weapon, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Kemontae Neal, 29.

He was identified as the suspect who stabbed and injured a 35-year-old man after departing a CTA bus following an argument.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is expected to recover.

Neal is due in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.