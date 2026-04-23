Chicago man arrested weeks after West Side shooting

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The Brief A 64-year-old man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 24-year-old on Chicago’s West Side last month. Police say the suspect approached the victim and shot him in the leg before fleeing. He was arrested weeks later and now faces multiple aggravated battery charges, with a court hearing scheduled.



A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month on Chicago's West Side.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on March 9 near the intersection of North and Linder avenues, according to police.

The 24-year-old victim was standing outside when he was approached by a man, later identified as 64-year-old Michael Mateus, who shot him in the leg, police said.

The victim was taken to Loyola Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Mateus was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the Uptown neighborhood. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Mateus has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Dig deeper:

Mateus has been arrested in Chicago three times since 2021, including on charges of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, retail theft and armed robbery.