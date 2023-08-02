Chicago man slams Buffalo Wild Wings for response to his lawsuit

There was an update Wednesday on a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings.

A Chicago man filed the suit back in March, claiming that the boneless wings were actually just chicken nuggets and shouldn't be priced as wings.

The chain responded with an Instagram post that raised quite a few eyebrows.

"We don't give a s---." the post read.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Now, the man is asking the court to punish the company for its bold reply.

"Such hubris should not be rewarded," he said.