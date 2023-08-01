Chicago man sentenced to 8 years for trying to kidnap 5-year-old girl in broad daylight

A Chicago man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl last September in the Cragin neighborhood.

Gerardo Posadas, 26, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child under 13 years old.

Posadas followed the girl and her mother just before noon on Sept. 8 in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Posadas allegedly started talking with the girl's mother and offered her $150 to buy her daughter, according to court documents.

When the mother refused, Posadas tried to grab the girl by the hair and pull her towards him, police said.

The girl and her mother were able to escape to safety and Posadas fled the area.

Chicago police issued a community alert along with video of the incident.

Posadas, of Mayfair, was arrested days later and charged with aggravated battery in a public place and attempted aggravated kidnapping of a person under 13 years old.

Records show Posadas was first arrested in 2014 at the age of 18 on charges of defacing property. He was then arrested again in 2017 on charges of criminal sale or possession of a deadly weapon.

His next arrest came at the age of 23 in 2020, with cops charging him with reckless conduct. His penultimate arrest came in 2021 on charges of domestic battery and bodily harm.

Posadas will receive credit for 257 days served in Cook County Jail.