Chicago man charged in attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old girl in Cragin

A man is facing felony charges in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl last week in the Cragin neighborhood.

Gerardo Posadas, 25, is accused of following the girl and her mother on Thursday just before noon in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Posadas allegedly started talking with the girl's mother and offered her $150 to buy her daughter, according to court documents.

When the mother refused, Posadas tried to grab the girl by the hair and pull her towards him, police said.

The girl and her mother were able to escape to safety and Posadas fled the area.

Chicago police issued a community alert Thursday night along with video of the incident.

Posadas, of Mayfair, was arrested Friday charged with aggravated battery in a public place and attempted aggravated kidnapping of a person under 13 years old.