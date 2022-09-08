Man attempted to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Belmont Cragin: police

A man attempted to kidnap a child in Belmont Cragin Thursday afternoon.

Just before noon, a 5-year-old girl was walking alongside her mother on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue when an unknown male suspect followed the two of them.

The suspect then engaged with the mother in a conversation and offered her money for her daughter.

The mother refused.

The suspect then attempted to grab and pull the girl by her hair towards him, police said.

The mother and the child were able to get away to safety.

The offender is described as a Hispanic man, light skinned with a beard, police said.

He is between 25 and 30 years of age.

He is 5'6" to 5'7" and weighs about 150 to 160 pounds.

He has bright red hair, was wearing a black hat, a black t-shirt and red shorts.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Area Five Detective Bureau at (312) 746-6554.