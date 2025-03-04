Chicago man charged in fatal Back of the Yards shooting that led to crash

article

The Brief A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot while driving in Back of the Yards, causing her to crash and injure three others. Police said Elijah Stiffened, 20, fired at her vehicle from another car before fleeing. He was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.



A man was charged in connection with a shooting last year that killed a woman and caused her car to crash, leaving three others injured in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Driver fatally shot in traffic

The backstory:

Elijah Stiffened, 20, was allegedly riding in another car when he started shooting at a Chevrolet Malibu on June 11 in the 800 block of West Garfield Boulevard, police said.

The 19-year-old woman driving the other car was shot in the upper back and crashed into a Volkswagen Jetta in the 5400 block of South Halsted Street. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another 19-year-old woman who was riding in the Malibu suffered cuts to her face. She was taken to the same hospital in "serious but stable" condition, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Jetta, 43 and 40, suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Stiffened was arrested Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

What's next:

Stiffened, of Englewood, has a detention hearing scheduled for today.