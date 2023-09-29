Chicago man who carjacked victim at gunpoint on I-94 released from police custody: ISP

A Chicago man was arrested nearly a year after allegedly carjacking a person at gunpoint while the victim was in traffic on an area expressway.

On Oct. 14, 2022, Illinois State Police responded to southbound Interstate 94 at Canalport Avenue around 10:14 a.m. for a report of an armed carjacking.

According to police, the victim – a 34-year-old Chicago man – was driving his red 2020 Dodge Journey when traffic began to slow due to a crash. At this time, police say the victim observed a man wearing a black jacket and ski mask walking toward his vehicle while holding a long firearm. The offender then motioned for the victim to get out of his Dodge.

The victim exited his vehicle and the offender hopped in and fled the area. Police say a witness recorded the incident and posted the video to YouTube, which helped police in identifying a suspect.

Vahsean Davenport | ISP

Police say the man responsible for the carjacking is 20-year-old Vahsean Davenport. He's been charged with one count of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking – a Class X Felony.

Davenport was released from ISP custody and is due in court on Oct. 3.