Chicago man allegedly carjacks another man at gunpoint, gets arrested moments later: police

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking another man at gunpoint in Grand Crossing Monday night.

Kendall Johnson, 51, is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Johnson allegedly took a vehicle from a 40-year-old man in the 6800 block of South Stony Island Avenue while indicating that he was armed with a firearm, police said.

Moments later, members of the Chicago Police Department arrested him in the 1500 block of East 65th Street and charged him accordingly.

Johnson has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.