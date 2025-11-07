Chicago man charged in 3 armed robberies on South Side

article

The Brief A 26-year-old man was charged in three armed robberies on Chicago’s South Side between September and October. Damarko Gibson was arrested in West Pullman and faces three counts of armed robbery with a firearm.



A man was charged in connection with three armed robberies on Chicago's South Side dating back to early September.

What we know:

Damarko Gibson, 26, allegedly robbed men at gunpoint in three separate incidents from Sept. 2 to Oct. 23, according to Chicago police. The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

A 41-year-old man on Sept. 2 in the first block of West 108th Place

A 61-year-old man on Oct. 16 in the 300 block of East 105th Street

A 26-year-old man on Oct. 23 in the 100 block of West 127th Street

Gibson was arrested Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood. He was charged with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

What's next:

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.