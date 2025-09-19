Chicago man charged after approaching police with large knife: police

The Brief Antonio Wallace, 55, was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife and advancing toward Chicago police officers in the Austin neighborhood, police said. He was charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault of a police officer and one felony count of possession of a weapon as a felon. Officers used tasers before an officer shot Wallace; he was hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is due in court Saturday.



A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of Chicago police officers in Austin, according to police.

What we know:

Antonio Wallace, 55, was arrested on Sept. 17 in the 5200 block of W. Madison around 11:06 p.m. Minutes earlier, he was identified as the offender who pulled out a knife and advanced toward Chicago Police officers.

Wallace has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault of a police officer and one felony count of possession of a weapon as a felon.

The backstory:

Officers saw the man around 11 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Madison Street, where he was reportedly holding a large knife and moving toward civilians, according to Chicago police.

Police said officers repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon. Several officers used tasers, but they were ineffective, and the suspect continued to advance before an officer fired, striking them.

Police provided first aid and the man was taken to a hospital in "serious but good" condition, according to CPD.

What's next:

His next court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.