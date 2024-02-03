Chicago man charged after robbing woman on Eisenhower Expressway: ISP

article

A Chicago man was charged after he allegedly robbed a woman on the Eisenhower Expressway last fall.

Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Randy Norwood on Friday in connection to a robbery that happened on Nov. 21, 2023.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-290 at Keeler Avenue and found the driver, a 48-year-old woman, had been robbed.

She reported that two male offenders driving a Hyundai sedan robbed her of her purse and wallet.

Two days later, Norwood was arrested by the Skokie Police Department in possession of one of the stolen credit cards from the incident on Nov. 21.

State police arrested Norwood at the Skokie Courthouse after his appearance on an unrelated charge.

He was charged with burglary from a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen credit card. Norwood is currently in custody. No further information is available.