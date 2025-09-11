Chicago man charged after stabbing 49-year-old in Uptown: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a 49-year-old man in Uptown on Thursday.
What we know:
Edward Harris, 57, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one felony count of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of possessing a weapon as a felon.
Harris was arrested on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of N. Broadway.
He was identified as the offender who, moments earlier, stabbed and seriously injured a 49-year-old man in the 4700 block of N. Broadway.
Edward Harris, 57 (Chicago Police Department)
What's next:
Harris is scheduled to be in court on Friday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.