Chicago man charged after stabbing 49-year-old in Uptown: police

The Brief Edward Harris, 57, has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated battery and unlawful weapon possession, after a stabbing in Uptown. Police say Harris stabbed and seriously injured a 49-year-old man Wednesday afternoon near the 4700 block of N. Broadway. Harris was arrested shortly after the attack and is due in court Friday.



A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a 49-year-old man in Uptown on Thursday.

What we know:

Edward Harris, 57, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one felony count of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of possessing a weapon as a felon.

Harris was arrested on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of N. Broadway.

He was identified as the offender who, moments earlier, stabbed and seriously injured a 49-year-old man in the 4700 block of N. Broadway.

Edward Harris, 57 (Chicago Police Department)

What's next:

Harris is scheduled to be in court on Friday.