Chicago man charged after standoff with police in Naperville

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Ryan Scott Mlady | Naperville police

A Chicago man is facing charges after firing a gun in the air and having a standoff with police in Naperville.

Around 7:38 p.m., Naperville police responded to a 911 call that said a person was suicidal and had access to guns in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue, police said.

As officers arrived, 35-year-old Ryan Scott Mlady exited the apartment and shot a gun in the air, police said.

Officers helped a woman who was also exiting the apartment and Mlady retreated back inside, police said.

She suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Several hours later, Naperville police's Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team took Mlady into custody without further incident, police said.

Several guns were recovered from the apartment, according to police.

Mlady was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, police said.

