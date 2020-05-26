Chicago man charged after stolen gun found during Downers Grove traffic stop

article

A Chicago man is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and possessing a stolen gun while driving Sunday through the west suburbs.

Davion Rousseau, 22, is charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, Lisle Police said in a statement.

A Lisle police officer saw a a 2011 Infinity Sedan traveling 30 mph over the speed limit and tried to pull it over, police said. Rousseau kept driving and was eventually stopped on Butterfield Road near Highland Avenue by Downers Grove police.

Rousseau, of Humboldt Park, was taken into custody and a search of the car turned up a loaded handgun which had been reported stolen in Lexington, Kentucky, in January, police said.

Rousseau was released from custody Monday afternoon, according to DuPage County records.