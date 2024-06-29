Chicago man charged with armed carjacking of 40-year-old

A Chicago man was charged with the armed carjacking of another man earlier this week in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Noel Felix, 66, was taken into custody on Friday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Police said Felix was identified as the person who took a vehicle from a 40-year-old man while armed with a weapon in the 2100 block of North Nagle Avenue around 1:12 p.m. on Thursday. It was not immediately known whether the victim was injured during the incident.

Noel Felix, 66. (Chicago Police Department)

Felix was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

He was expected to appear at a detention hearing Saturday, police said.

No further information was immediately available.