Chicago man charged with armed carjacking of 83-year-old woman

A Chicago man has been charged with carjacking an 83-year-old woman at gunpoint last month in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Trevon Robinson, 19, was arrested on Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to a statement from Chicago police. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Police said Robinson was identified as the person who took a vehicle from an 83-year-old woman while armed with a gun in the 1900 block of East 95th Street around 3:10 p.m. on June 8.

Trevon Robinson, 19. (Chicago Police Department)

Robinson was taken into custody by the Chicago Police Vehicular Hijacking Task Force and charged accordingly, police said.

He was expected to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.