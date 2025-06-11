Chicago man charged in armed carjacking, robbery in Noble Square

article

The Brief A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Police say Lance Talbert Jr. was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a vehicle and personal belongings at gunpoint from two victims. He faces multiple felony charges and is due in court for a detention hearing.



A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery in the city’s Noble Square neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

Lance Talbert Jr. was arrested around 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue. He was identified as a suspect in an incident in the 1200 block of North Bosworth Avenue, where a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were allegedly robbed at gunpoint and had their vehicle stolen.

Talbert was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, two counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number.

He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday. No further information has been released.