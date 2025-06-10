Chicago man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed on West Side: police

The Brief Jose Hernandez, 53, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery after a stabbing on Chicago’s West Side. He was arrested Saturday evening at the scene in the 2100 block of South Pulaski Road. A 38-year-old woman was injured; her condition and the nature of her relationship to Hernandez remain unknown.



A 53-year-old Chicago man is facing charges after a woman was stabbed over the weekend on the city’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

Jose Hernandez is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South Pulaski Road — the same location where the stabbing occurred — after being identified as the suspect, according to Chicago police.

The incident left a 38-year-old woman injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details on the stabbing or the woman’s condition, and it remains unclear whether Hernandez and the victim knew each other.

What's next:

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday.