Chicago man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 53-year-old Chicago man is facing charges after a woman was stabbed over the weekend on the city’s West Side, police said.
What we know:
Jose Hernandez is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Pictured is Jose Hernandez, 53.
He was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South Pulaski Road — the same location where the stabbing occurred — after being identified as the suspect, according to Chicago police.
The incident left a 38-year-old woman injured.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released further details on the stabbing or the woman’s condition, and it remains unclear whether Hernandez and the victim knew each other.
What's next:
Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday.