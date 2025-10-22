Chicago man charged with attempted murder in North Lawndale shooting: police

The Brief Davorius Smith, 41, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder in connection with a North Lawndale shooting. Police say Smith shot and seriously injured a 48-year-old man on Aug. 20 in the 3700 block of W. Douglas Boulevard. He was arrested Tuesday in North Riverside, and his next court date is scheduled for Thursday.



A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder after shooting and seriously injuring a 48-year-old man in North Lawndale, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Davorius Smith, 41, is charged with one felony count of attempted murder after being identified as the person who shot and seriously injured a 48-year-old man on Aug. 20 in the 3700 block of W. Douglas Boulevard, police said.

Smith was arrested Tuesday in the 7500 block of W. Cermak Rd. in North Riverside.

Davorius Smith, 41

What's next:

His next court date will be Thursday.