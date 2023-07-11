Chicago man charged with attempted murder for shooting at another driver on I-290: police

A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 290 over the weekend.

On July 8, 2023, around 2:15 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to a shooting on westbound I-290 near Homan Ave.

The victim's vehicle was struck by gunfire, causing the windows to shatter. The victim was not injured, police said.

The suspect's vehicle was reported as a dark gray Nissan.

An investigation was able to identify the suspect's vehicle, which was located near Rockford on the same day of the shooting. State police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and took 32-year-old Deante Velasquez into custody.

Deante Velasquez | ISP

He's been charged with attempted murder, armed habitual criminal, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Velasquez is currently being held on no bond.