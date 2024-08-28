Chicago man charged with bank robbery and attempted robbery in back-to-back incidents

The Brief A Chicago man is facing federal charges for robbing a bank in Evanston and attempting to rob a bank in Chicago. The incidents occurred on consecutive days while the man was on court-supervised release for a previous bank robbery conviction. The charges carry potential sentences of up to 20 years in federal prison for each count.



A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a bank in Evanston and trying to rob another bank in Chicago on back-to-back days earlier this month, according to an indictment filed Tuesday in federal court.

Jeffrey Sulaski, 64, allegedly robbed an Associated Bank in Evanston on August 3, one day after attempting to rob a Huntington Bank in Chicago.

Sulaski was on court-supervised release for a previous bank robbery when the recent alleged incidents took place. The indictment charges him with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, each carrying a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Sulaski is due in court on Thursday.