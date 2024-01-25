Chicago man charged with cheating at Bally's downtown casino

It was a not-so-lucky bet for an alleged casino cheater.

For the first time since Bally's temporary casino opened in downtown Chicago, a gambler has been charged with cheating.

Isaias Garcia-Martinez is accused of withholding his bet at a baccarat table until the play was completed. This allowed him to figure out what the hand was, since the cards were already dealt.

The incident occurred on Sunday, and he ended up winning $5,000. Garcia-Martinez was arrested when he came back to the casino on Tuesday morning.

He was due in bond court on Wednesday. No further information was available.