Chicago man charged in deadly Logan Square shooting

A Chicago man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Logan Square earlier this year.

Javier LeBron, 40, allegedly shot and killed a 29-year-old man in the 2600 block of North Sawyer Avenue.

The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. on April 13.

LeBron was arrested on Thursday near his home in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday.