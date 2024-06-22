Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in deadly Logan Square shooting

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 22, 2024 9:52am CDT
Logan Square
Javier LeBron (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Logan Square earlier this year. 

Javier LeBron, 40, allegedly shot and killed a 29-year-old man in the 2600 block of North Sawyer Avenue. 

The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. on April 13.

LeBron was arrested on Thursday near his home in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card. 

His detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday. 