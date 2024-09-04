Chicago man charged with DUI in deadly crash on Far South Side

article

A man wanted in connection with a fatal DUI crash on Chicago's Far South Side earlier this year has been charged.

Stephen Ettema, 40, of Chicago, was arrested at his home in the 12000 block of South Peoria Street on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Police said Ettema was driving while intoxicated in the 11900 block of South Ashland Avenue just before midnight on May 22 when he struck another car.

A 45-year-old man was killed in the crash and a 27-year-old woman was injured.

He was charged with reckless homicide and two counts of DUI.

Ettema was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.